It’s been 365 days since George Floyd’s life was unjustly taken and 365 days since his last breath indeed “changed the world” by sparking global protests, creation of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2020 bill, and ultimately a rare guilty verdict He should be remembered as more than just a symbol of America’s need for police reform, however, he was a son, brother, father and friend.

May 25, 2021, marks the 1-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s murder, along with those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, poured gasoline on an already powerful social justice movement and the fire in our communities for real, transformative change leapt even higher.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial may have ended with guilty verdicts, but our work is far from over. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has been passed in The House, but Black lives are still being taken, every day.

iOne Digital invited a few good men to participate in our Justice for George Social Impact campaign. Taking a second to reflect on the death of George Floyd, they spoke on how they were personally affected, giving their thoughts on what’s been achieved in the wake of his death, as well as possible solutions.

Participants include:

J Brown @jbrownmusiconly (Musician)

Lil Chris @drbigchris (Musician)

Correy K. @Correy_K (Entrepreneur, cast member on the current HBO Max show – The Big Shot with Bethenny starring Bethenny Frankel.)

Dante & David of Ruff Endz @officialruffendz

Markuann Smith @Markuann (EP, Godfather of Harlem)

Rhyan LaMarr @rhyanlamarr (Musician)

Omar Wilson @omarwilson1(Musician) – Didn’t make the final cut

SHAWN STOCKMAN @ShawnStockmanOfficial (of Boyz ll Men)

Josh X @JoshXantus (Musician)