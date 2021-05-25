Bossip Video

Come ON!

Today makes one year that George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin and the country, hell, the world, is sharing solemn recognition of the event that was heard all around the globe. Sadly, today, the world will hear a different sound emanating from the infamous street corner where Floyd took his last breaths.

According to USAToday, a shooting took place near that intersection today. It is reported that more than 30 gunshots were heard about one block from the Cup Foods on East 38th and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis. One person was struck with a round and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

An AP reporter named Philip Crowther was standing right in front of that intersection recording a non-live segment when the gunfire erupted and the reaction for the mourning crowd was captured on video.

The police are still investigating the situation. The 911 caller noted that the suspect sped away “at a high rate of speed”.

“This is an evolving incident,” police spokesperson John Elder said in a statement. “No further information is available at this time.”

That’s Amerikkka for you. Mobb Deep’s Prodigy (rest in peace) was telling the God’s honest truth when he infamously said,

“there’s a war going on outside, no man is safe from”.

We don’t care if the shooter was a George Floyd “supporter” or a soup cookie looking to scare people, we hope they get exactly what they deserve. The hell is wrong with people?! Smh.