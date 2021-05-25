Bossip Video

It’s not even June yet and Hot Girl Summer is in full swing–and it looks like Tessa Thompson is hoping to dethrone Jennifer Lopez.

Following the viral sensation caused by the photos of her getting cozy with Rita Ora and Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi, the Creed actress was also spotted showing PDA with someone else. On Sunday, the same day she was caught canoodling with the aforementioned couple, Thompson was also seen kissing model Zac Stenmark–and those photos were just released.

According to reports from Page Six, who released the photos, Tessa looked enamored as she and the 29-year-old Australia native went for a stroll in Sydney. The pair was also seen sharing a passionate kiss in between chatting and sharing laughs with one another. At one point, Stenmark can even be seen lovingly lifting the actress’ sunglasses off her face, seemingly so he could get a closer look into her eyes.

To make matters all the more interesting, it seems like her Australian boo is completely cool with Tessa’s multiple trysts, sitting right next to her while she touched faces with Ora and Waititi. So maybe that whole photo-op was simply a distraction for paparazzi, or maybe Thompson made her intentions clear from the jump and she can’t be pinned down. Regardless, she’s living the dream.

Tessa Thompson is currently staying in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love & Thunder and it’s safe to say the trip is going well for her.

