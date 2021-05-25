Bossip Video

A clip of T.I. and Tiny Harris speaking before a church congregation has surfaced and it seems like the couple touched on the sex assault allegations they’re currently facing by over a dozen alleged victims. In the clip, Tiny addressed the crowd noting that she’s not the best public speaker so her husband stepped in to speak.

When T.I. stepped up, he appeared to address the obvious scrutiny he and his wife are facing from the public and allegations from the women who have lawyered up against them claiming they were abused and some allegedly drugged.

“More than knowing us as human beings, they know our hearts,” said T.I. while holding their daughter Heiress. “And they know how much we are first on the frontlines to do for whoever needs to be done for and to sacrifice a part of ourselves to give to others. Because that’s how we were raised. We come from good stock, ya dig what I’m saying?”

“This started—it was seeds planted,” he continued.

T.I. added that they “didn’t just roll out of bed” and become who they are. The congregation gave them applause and agreeance, letting the couple know that they’re supported. Meanwhile, an investigation into T.I. and Tiny in Las Vegas has been closed while another in Los Angeles has reportedly recently launched.

Check out the clip of T.I. and Tiny’s church appearance below.