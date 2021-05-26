Bossip Video

What’s going on here?! Is Twitter mom-shaming or genuinely concerned about a certain singer’s seed?

Summer Walker is having a complicated 24 hours on the internet. After confidently sharing a photo of herself holding her newborn for the first time, people went IN on the singer for a photo of what they assumed to be the baby’s food in her recent Instagram story.

The star first shared mirroring images to her account in her bra and underwear carrying her baby girl who appears to be drinking a bottle. The singer covered the child’s face, seemingly to protect her identity.

After getting comments from fans who were anxious to see the baby’s face, Summer addressed why she didn’t want to share her at all writing, “mfs are weird I will never post my baby so stop asking.”

You would think hiding the child’s face would cut out all of the criticism, right? Welp, that’s wrong! Folks went totally off on the singer who then shared a photo of some food and a blender. Fans assumed the picture was of the baby’s diet, although Summer didn’t confirm that implication at all.

On her counter, Summer showered hemp seeds, raw honey, and a slice of lime on the counter next to a baby’s bottle and a blender, but fans instantly scrutinized the mom for what they believed to be her odd version of the newborn’s formula.

“Chile I’m praying for Summer Walker and her baby,” one of her fans wrote, “bc WTF is this sh*t???”

Some fans defended Summer, asking the woman whose tweet went viral about Walker’s baby’s diet to calm down. But she fired back!

“Save the think pieces bc I really don’t care to hear it…if she wasn’t feeding that baby what’s on the counter then why she showing it with the blender & the empty baby bottle?? Now Ik we all went to school & learned how to interpret photos..now shut the hell up talking to me damn.”

This is not the first time the singer has made headlines over baby food. Previously, she blew up Twitter for suggesting parents were “weird” for feeding babies formula and store-bought baby food instead of fresh fruit.

Summer wrote:

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t. Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it’s too expensive.”

She added:

“A pear 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don’t understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1pear 43 cent, Meal 2 apple 74 cent, Meal 3 peas 50 cent, $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it’s cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks.”

Twitter was NOT very forgiving of the singer and mother and of course, the dragging ensued!

One user on Twitter wrote:

“This whole Summer Walker baby situation is not even funny. Is this not possible negligence? Why are y’all laughing?”

Another concerned spectator chimed in:

“Summer Walker said you can feed a family of 4 for a week with a pack of Kool-Aid & some breadsticks & y’all thought it was funny. Now y’all are shocked she’s feeding her newborn hemp seed & saying breast milk is bad for babies.”

Scroll down to see more Summer Walker gossip below.

Yiiikes!!

Do YOU think Summer’s choice of diet for her newborn is wrong or should people mind their business? Sound off in the comments below!