Action hero Chris Pratt byke

Raptor-riding galaxy-gallivanter Chris Pratt is back with another between-Marvel-blockbuster-action-blockbuster where he travels through time to save the world from deadly aliens as the real-life son-in-law of a legendary action hero who also traveled through time to save the world.

In “The Tomorrow War,” the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Peep the thrilling trailer below:

According to Variety, Amazon reportedly paid $200 MILLION for distribution rights for the Sci-Fi Thriller developed/produced by Skydance Media and originally slated to be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

For years, Chris Pratt was a relatably chubby everyman on “Parks and Rec” who evolved into a bankable action star with back-to-back-to-back blockbusters.

”It feels like something seismic,” he told EW about his ascension to stardom. ”When an earthquake happens, at first you’re like, ‘Is this really happening?’ And then you’re just holding on for dear life. I’m just trying to get under a doorway.” I used to live in a van and worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.,” he says. ”So now if I ever f—ing complain about fame, please find me and kick me in the balls.”

“The Tomorrow War” premieres globally on Prime Video on July 2nd, 2021.