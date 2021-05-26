We missed you Bria!

After years of sparse Instagram posting and a low profile, iconic video vixen Bria Myles returned to remind everyone that she’s STILL that girl with a top-tier thirst trap that immediately melted social media into heart eye goo.

Celebrated as the baddie blueprint, the low-key model (who, last time we checked, was married with a child), rose to stardom as the woman of Drake’s dreams who he mentioned on “From Time” off his acclaimed “NWTS” album.

“Now it’s therapeutic blowin’ money in the Galleria or Beverly Center Macy’s where I discovered Bria/Landmarks of the muses that inspired the music when I could tell it was sincere without tryin’ to prove it”

She also inspired “Bria’s Interlude” off his classic debut mixtape “So Far Gone” and clearly had the certified lover boy all the way gone.

“I just wanna keep you warm/I’m coming back, I’m coming back/Yes, I’ll be there, yeah, yeah/Yes, I’ll be there/’Cause when I’m all alone/I think about your face/And how I wanna touch/I’m so far away (I’m so)/All I wanna do is give you all of me now/Are you ready? Are you ready? Yeah, yeah”

Now, countless muses later, Drake appears to have found a new boo (or something) based on a cozy photo posted on Instagram.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the woman in the strangely intimate photo is Luisa Duran–the owner of a coffee shop named Mercury Espresso in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Reports also allege Duran has worked as Drizzy’s stylist for the past decade.

“Congratulations on artist of the decade,” she captioned the photo. “It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me #family #10moreyears”

Hmmm that pic didn’t give us “he’s like a brother to me” energy but we digress and invite you to enjoy Bria’s most recent serves on the flip.