Fans couldn’t be more upset over the possibility that Drake is in a serious relationship–especially since the woman in question doesn’t look like they might have expected.

We already know Drake is the definition of a Certified Lover Boy®, hearing him reference different love interests left and right throughout almost every single song he releases. Still, even though he talks a lot about romance on tracks, he likes to keep his actual love life fairly private, very rarely posting pictures with the ladies he’s linked to.

That’s why the rapper’s fans were so confused on Tuesday when a picture started to make the rounds online showing Drake wrapping his arms around a mystery woman. Baring some resemblance to the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux, the woman in question looks a little older than the Toronto native, sparking some controversy over the state of their relationship.

Luckily for those worried about this union, it seems like the woman in question is simply a friend of Drake’s who has worked with him for the past decade. She posted the commotion-causing flick in honor of his big Artist Of The Decade win at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the woman in the photo is Luisa Duran, the owner of a coffee shop named Mercury Espresso in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Reports also allege Duran works as Drizzy’s stylist.

“Congratulations on artist of the decade,” she captioned the photo. “It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me #family #10moreyears.”

Of course, that “like a brother to me” part was conveniently left out when the photo went viral.