Rumors are circulating that the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons were blindsided by Shannon Sharpe’s on-air call with Julio Jones and it is causing conflict between the NFL and Fox Sports.

Last week, the cat was let out of the bag that Julio Jones wanted to leave the only team he has known professionally, the Atlanta Falcons. After being spotted in Dallas, Texas wearing Cowboys gear, something had to be said to clear the air as rumors ran wild. Many pointed out he was there working out with former Alabama Alumni gear and perhaps needed clothes, but the man is a millionaire and we know a few years ago, he would have never worn another team’s gear in public, let’s be real.

Shannon Sharpe got to the bottom of the issue by talking to Julio live on air, during his show UNDISPUTED. It’s not clear whether Julio was aware their conversation was being broadcast. During the discussion, Julio revealed he wants to leave Atlanta because he wants to win and knows that can’t happen in Dallas. The whole conversation slandered the Falcons, Dallas, and overall angered the NFL, according to FrontOfficeSports.

It’s unclear whether the 32-year-old Jones, who has been the subject of trade rumors since the 2020 season ended, knew he was live on the air with Sharpe and co-star Skip Bayless. The Falcons, according to sources, believe the interview — where Jones told Sharpe “I’m out of there, man” about Atlanta while also dismissing the Dallas Cowboys as a possible destination — undercut their negotiating position as they try to trade the All-Pro wide receiver to another NFL club. The team had no advance knowledge or input into the interview. Sources said Jones’ reps at Creative Artists Agency have reached out to Fox about the situation. “It’s become a huge deal,” said one source.

Even if Julio didn’t know he was on the air, we can assume he is fed up to the point of not caring. He may regret it later, but if he regrets it while on a new team he loves, is it really regret? Many think the phone call will actually help his trade situation, however, the NFL and Falcons’ relationship with Fox sports will hold the majority of the fallout over Julio.