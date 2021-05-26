Bossip Video

The family of Johnny Bolton is seeking answers after the 49-year-old was shot and killed during a no-knock warrant in Cobb County Back in December of 2020.

Here we go again…

You’re hard-pressed to convince us those police officers and their corresponding departments are intelligent people when they never seem to learn from their mistakes. Which then makes us wonder if they were mistakes at all. After the unnecessary killing of Atatiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor, and numerous others, one might think that no-knock warrants and shoddy police work would be done away with. If not for the lives of the innocent then at the very least for self-preservation and somehow they STILL can’t get right.





According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, a 49-year-old Black man named Johnny Bolton was killed inside of his Cobb County apartment when Organized Crime Task Force and SWAT executed a no-knock warrant on December 17, 2020. A witness has stated that Bolton was asleep on the couch when cops entered his home with guns drawn. As soon as he stood up to confront them, he was gunned down. Bolton was unarmed and posed no threat. Not only that but Bolton’s name was not associated with the warrant or the apartment. The person who owned the apartment was arrested at a different location. Sounds eerily similar to the Breonna Taylor case. Johnny Bolton’s family is angry, frustrated, and they are demanding accountability.

“Unfortunately this storyline has played out too many times to recast, the sorrow and hurt of the death of my brother Johnny Lorenzo Bolton by the hands of the police department is no different than the hurt and sorrow and pain felt across countless families in this world,” Daphne said during the press conference. “At this point, our intentions surround actions and justice.”