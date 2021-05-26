SZA isn’t happy with her label…and this isn’t the first time she’s voiced frustrations.
After spending 20 weeks on the charts, the singer’s track “Good Days” has officially left the Billboard Hot 100.
News of the record’s drop-off was shared by a SZA fan account on Tuesday, which highlighted the single’s accomplishments since its release last year including the song peaking a No. 9 and being her biggest solo hit to date.
As pointed out by the folks over at Hip-Hop-N-More, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist caught wind of the post–which was meant to be a celebration–and responded with an unsavory comment about her label.
“I really hate my label. So much,” she wrote.
SZA is signed to both RCA and Top Dawg Entertainment, but it’s safe to assume she’s talking about TDE here, as she’s spoken publicly about her gripes with president Terrence “Punch” Henderson multiple times in the past. While they always end up kissing and making up, it’s clear that their relationship is a little dysfunctional, seemingly disagreeing on things both creative and practical about SZA’s releases.
For example, after being bombarded with demands for new music last year from fans on social media, the singer instructed fans to ask Punch, suggesting he was the one who was holding up the releases.
“At this point y’all gotta ask punch,” she wrote back in August 2020, “I’ve done all I can do.”
A fan replied, asking SZA to describe her relationship with Punch, to which she replied “BEEN hostile.” She went on to respond to a fan who said that Punch only responds to requests for unreleased SZA music with “soon.” “This is all he says to me as well,” SZA said. “Welcome to my f**king life.”
SZA hasn’t released a full-length project since her 2017 debut album Ctrl, but she confirmed during an appearance on CBS This Morningin February that she had new material coming sometime soon.
After all of the commotion surrounding her comment, SZA took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn’t talking about Punch when she mentioned hating her label, stating that he’s her manager, not a machine.
“Punch is my manager (not a machine or a label) lol also been like my stage dad the last 10 yrs,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Be nice to him pls . he really fights for me. Not angry w him . Or anybody really . Jus my own choices .”
She went on to add in another tweet: “y’all just always assume he’s the man behind the curtain I gotta start saying “but not punch n nem””
She went on to speak about her decision to comment publicly in the first place, writing, “I be in the comments of my supporters pages thinking I’m talking freely to 4 ppl lmao I’m not woops lol”
