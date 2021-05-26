Bossip Video

No. Nope. HELL naw.

There are certain names that Black folks will never forget. These days, many of them are victims of violence done to them by police officers. However, there are also a couple of names that we will never forget because of what they did to our people. Most recently, Derek Chauvin, the soulless cop who murdered George Floyd in broad daylight in front of a crowd of witnesses. Another is Dylann Roof, the mass murderer who killed 9 Black people inside of South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church back in 2015. The police bought him some Burger King after he was done murdering.

According to the Washington Post, Dylann Roof filed for appeal of both his murder conviction and his death penalty sentence. His lawyer, Sapna Mirchandani, had the unmitigated gall to argue that Roof was “not competent” to stand trial because he had “delusions about white nationalists.” If Roof was competent enough to buy a gun and use it against Black people in the name of racism then he’s competent enough to die for that very same reason as far as we’re concerned. At least two of the three judges hearing the appeal request agreed. Said Judge Kent A. Jordan:

“Is every neo-Nazi incompetent to stand trial?” he asked. “It sounds like that’s what you are saying.”

Exactly. Dylann Roof was the first person to ever be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime which in itself is crazy when you think about ALL the hate crimes that have taken place in Amerikkka but that’s another story for another day. The Washington Post article makes mention that this form of capital punishment flies in the face of what President Joe Biden campaigned on, a desire to end the death penalty because of it’s inherent flaws and bias toward Black people. That said, Biden and everyone around him knows good-and-damn-well that if they were to support removing Dylann Roof from death row there would be a s#!t show like they have never seen before. Mind your business, Joe. Stay out of this one.

The article also noted that Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has tipped his hand that he would support the temporary suspension of the death penalty. This should serve as a warning to him as well. Black protesters will likely show up at the White House in unprecedented numbers if they allow Dylann Roof, who has already been treated with far too much deference, to live out his days on taxpayers’ dimes after all the Black bodies that have been killed at the hands of the state.