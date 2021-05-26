Here’s a look at who showed up to Drake’s private Artist Of The Decade celebration at SoFi Stadium after the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Last weekend, Drake received one of the biggest accomplishments so far in his career at the 2021 Billboard Awards, “Artist of The Decade.” What better way to celebrate such an epic accomplishment than renting out the biggest football stadium around for a few friends and people that helped you along the way?

In a move only few would think of, Drake rented the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and covered the 50-yard line with his upcoming album logo along with a banner around the arena that read; “Congratulations Drake! Artist Of The Decade.”

Drake had a dinner table at the 50-yard line for a small intimate meal and to make matters all the more fun, the food was catered by Los Angeles favorite Dave’s Hot Chicken. Guests included Chris Brown, Kehlani, Tory Lanez, and more.

Let’s take a look at everyone who showed up to help Drake celebrate this occasion after the jump.