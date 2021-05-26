Red Table Talk: Jada Surprises Willow And Gam With Matching Lotuses From Celebrity Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo [VIDEO]

Tat Tat Tatted Up!

On today’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada takes Gammy and Willow on a special field trip for a magical bucket list surprise! She’s secured a coveted spot on renowned tattoo artist Dr. Woo’s mile-long waiting list… and they’re all getting matching tattoos! During this intimate ink session, the notoriously private Dr. Woo opens up about his Chinese-American roots and how he talks to his young children about racism.

Check out the episode below or on Facebook Watch

We loved hearing Dr. Woo’s story about how his family has kept him grounded, as well as how his parents are proud of his accomplishments DESPITE him not following a traditional path of going to UCLA and becoming a lawyer or doctor. We also really enjoyed watching how giddy the three generations of women were about getting their matching art. Willow did a great job of explaining the meaning behind the matching lotus tattoos.

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, through the mud grows the lotus,” Willow explained.

After her grandmother said that’s definitely her story, Willow added, “Yes, 100%, and I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey. The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also, I feel like, expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us. I’m the youngest, my mom is the middle, and Gam is the fully-bloomed lotus.”

“Out of the mud comes the lotus,” Gammy followed. “You have to go through the mud, the dirt, and still something beautiful is created, and that kind of describes my journey. I’ve been through some really tough times, you know? But I’m still worthy. You know, and there’s still room for me to grow and change even now at 67. I’m still growing and changing and trying to be better. So getting the lotus was everything.”

We also thought it was really interesting to hear how Will Smith doesn’t have ANY tattoos and how he reacted to learning Willow has a half-sleeve!

“He [Will Smith] was actually the one that I was most nervous about,” Willow said. “Like, I showed my mom the art for my half sleeve like three weeks before I got it, but I didn’t tell my dad ’cause I was like, he’s gonna be like ‘My baby has a half sleeve? What?’” “And I knew he was gonna be like, ‘What the hell?’ But he called me like two or three days after I had gotten it, and he was like, ‘Hey, I heard you got a tattoo.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, from who?’ And he was like, ‘It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter.’ Obviously it was you [Jada] who told him. And I was like, ‘Okay’ and then I showed it to him, and he was like, ‘Everything’s in divine order. Your path is your path, and I just love you. And I’m glad that you got something that actually looks nice.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you.’”

This was a great episode — we love that it wasn’t as heavy as some of the previous episodes and the women were bonded by a shared experience. What was your favorite part?

Tune-in to Facebook Watch Wednesday’s at noon EST for new episodes of “Red Table Talk.”