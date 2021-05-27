Bossip Video

Kanye West may have already moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, reportedly getting “secretly” involved with a model he has somewhat of a history with.

In the midst of his divorce from his wife of six years, the rapper is rumored to be dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. According to an anonymous tip posted on the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, West is “now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.”

Still, it’s important to note that literally, anyone can send in…whatever they want to this IG account, true or not. So take this whole thing with a grain of salt. With that being said, the folks who run DeuxMoi seem to have heard other rumblings about this possible romance, though it’s unclear the actual terms of this “relationship.”

“After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there,” writes DeuxMoi.

Following this, another tipster wrote in and told DeuxMoi that Irina and Kanye are “def dating.”

While this seems like a random union, of sorts, Irina and Kanye do actually have some history, which dates back to Shayk’s pre-Bradley Cooper days.

Back in 2010, the model was featured as an angel in Kanye’s “Power” music video. She also previously modeled in his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week and, most recently, was spotted wearing a DMX tribute shirt that Kanye designed with Balenciaga following his passing.

Kanye mentioned Shayk on his 2010 track “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” but it’s important to note that the song also features the artist name dropping dozens of other models, so, again…grain of salt.

According to Yahoo News, it appears the dating rumors have circled back to Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the reality star says she could care less about their alleged canoodling.

“She’s not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it,” an insider told The Sun “Even if it is true, I doubt she’ll even be upset at this point.”

No word quite yet on what Bradley Cooper feels about his ex-girlfriend potentially dating “The Life Of Pablo” rapper, but if this rumored relationship is true, it would check all the boxes for Kanye’s desire to date “an artist or a creative person” in his next relationship. Back in April, the star shared during an interview with GQ that he wanted to date someone creative so “that they can speak the same language to each other.”