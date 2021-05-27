Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight following rumors she previously got her cakes clapped by her sister Kourtney’s current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

The reality star did a Q&A with fans on Wednesday, May 26, saying she was getting her nails done and had some extra time to communicate with her millions of followers. During the question and answer session, she answered fan inquiries about not passing the bar exam and her favorite show on Netflix, but the answer everyone was most interested in came when she addressed the allegations that she previously hooked up with longtime family friend Travis Barker, who is now dating Kourtney Kardashian.

“NO!” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

This denial from Kim comes after claims from Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who alleged earlier this month that she “caught” Travis having an “affair” with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star when they were married in the early 2000s.

Barker previously spoke about his relationship with Kim in his 2015 book, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums. In the text, he revealed that he couldn’t stop “secretly checking out” Kim on a trip to Amsterdam with her and Paris Hilton in the early 2000s.

The musician also gushed about the KKW Beauty mogul while promoting his book in 2015, telling Us at the time, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Still, he insisted in his memoir that he looked but “never touched” the TV personality during his relationship with Moakler, whom he divorced in October 2008 after four years of marriage.