Bossip Video

This is NOT how you treat anyone who is just doing their job, much less an NBA player, even less than that THE BRODIE!

Fans are somewhat unreasonable people by nature. “Fan” literally means fanatic and fanatical people are liable to do anything especially in these days of clout chasing and public tomfoolery. That by no means gives anyone the right to violate an athlete while they are performing their job. Unfortunately, this is the second incident in recent years where a fan has gone out of their way to try Russell Westbrook.

According to ESPN, Russy was leaving the court after injuring his ankle and as he made his way through the tunnel he had popcorn dumped on his head by a Philadelphia 76ers fan. Suffice to say, he was VERY angry and attempted to break free from security to have a cordial and congenial conversation with his salty snacker attacker.

The fan was immediately ejected. The owner of the Wells Fargo Center, Valerie Camillo, released a statement following the game:

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena.”

Russ shared his frustration in no uncertain terms in the post-game press conference.

“To be blatanly honest, this s— is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f— they want to do — it’s just out of pocket,” Westbrook said. “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.”

Lebron James had something to say about the incident as well.

Back in 2019, Westbrook got into a verbal confrontation with a Utah Jazz fan and his wife after they hurled racist taunts at him as he was standing on the sideline. That fan was subsequently banned for life. Somehow, with all the cameras in the arena, technology available, and all the detectives on Twitter, somehow the offender has not been publicly identified. We are very disappointed in the Bureau of Social Media Investigations.

Do better, people. Do better.