Congratulations are in order for Emily B’s eldest child Taina Williams, 23, and her fiancee G Herbo, 25. The young couple just welcomed their baby boy! G Herbo shared that Taina gave birth to their son on his Instagram feed, earlier today.
The proud dad gave fans a sneak peek at his new bundle of joy by posting a picture of the newborn’s fist curled up against his chest.
Back in December, the couple tried to keep news of their baby on the way under wraps, but G Herbo’s highly publicized court hearing prevented them from doing so. Herb’s lawyer revealed in court documents that Taina was 4 months pregnant at the time, spreading the baby news across the media.
The lawyer also claimed they were engaged, something they haven’t confirmed publicly. G Herbo’s case is still ongoing. As we’ve previously reported, the Chicago native has been charged in connection to a $1.5 million fraud and identity theft case stemming from 2016. The rapper has been accused of using stolen IDs to purchase a bevy of lavish items including private jets, a Jamaican Villa, and designer puppies.
A few months into her pregnancy, G Herbo struggled to keep the gender of their baby under wraps until their big reveal. He accidentally told fans they were having a boy during an Instagram Live. He went on to tweet the following: “YEAH I GAVE THE GENDER AWAY ON ACCIDENT THE OTHER DAY [laughing emoji] BABY BOY + SON SON = DOUBLE TROUBLE.”
In related news, Taina’s baby boy is already an uncle in case you missed that. Grandmother, Emily B, gave birth to a baby girl earlier this year with Taina’s stepfather Fabolous. The family keeps growing and growing!
G Herbo has an older son, Yosohn from his previous relationship with model and influencer Arianna Fletcher. This precious bundle is Taina’s, first baby.
Congratulations to them!
