During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais schooled one of her white counterparts on the dangers of racial undertones.

On Wednesday viewers saw #RHOBH’s first Black housewife have a chat with fellow housewife Kyle Richards whom she previously verbally sparred with.

During the #RHOBH Reunion, Kyle alleged that Garcelle neglected to pay a $5,000 donation to a children’s hospital as promised during her winter gala charity event.

Now after being “cut to the core” over the allegation, Garcelle revealed that the invoice for the charity payment had been sent to one of her old addresses and she’s since paid up.

According to Garcelle, while Kyle might not have been aware, there were racial undertones to her implication.

“If we had been getting along fine, I never would have said anything,” Kyle said on Wednesday’s episode of #RHOBH. “Would you have said it to one of the white women?” Garcelle asked a stunned Kyle. “This is how I feel,” the actress said. “I feel like it was weaponized towards me being a black woman. I know you probably didn’t [do that] intentionally, but I don’t think you recognize the effect that it has on me being a black woman. There’s stereotypes that people think we don’t pay for our rent, that we don’t tip.”

Kyle noted that she would “never even think” about something like that and Garcelle noted that she doesn’t have to because “it’s not your reality.”

“You saying I didn’t pay, that’s why it hurts so much,” said Garcelle to Kyle. “I totally understand that and for that, I apologize,” said Kyle. “I wasn’t thinking of it like that at all. I appreciate you sharing that with me, I do. I really do.”

OOOP!

