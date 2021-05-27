Bossip Video

Joe Budden expresses his point of view on how Charlamagne Tha God has used his platform to tear down and devalue him.

Recently, everyone who talks into a microphone–whether it’s a Youtuber with 100 followers or one with the biggest platform on earth–has had a lot to say about Joe Budden. Surprisingly, Budden has done pretty well not responding to everyone else, but he has had a few thoughts and feelings on Charlamagne and how he has treated him over the years.

The last issue the two of them had surrounded Joe Budden taking his podcast from Spotify and Charlamagne publicly stating he “knows his worth but doesn’t know how to properly negotiate it.” Now, they are back at odds again and Joe decided to break down his point of view for his audience on episode 441 of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“I got on Charlamagne because he appeared to go out of his way to devalue me,” he said at the 47:20 mark of the episode. “One of the most prominent voices in this media thing—that one instance it appeared I was down—used all of his platforms and all of his might to continue to push the narrative that…Joe f**ked it up.” “Since 2010 he has sat on that platform kicking my back in,” he continued. “Anybody that had anything negative to say, he spoke to them. He added fuel to anything negative Joe.”

Both men get paid to state their opinions to their fanbase who love hearing their perspective–Of course these type of issues are going to happen and they will not see eye-to-eye every time, but hopefully, they can find a way to work through their issues. Plus, it would even be nice if they did it in a way where both fan bases can see. They’ve worked together before and hopefully, they will again.