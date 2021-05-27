Bossip Video

There’s pure positivity to share regarding a brilliant 2-year-old who’s making history with her high IQ.

Kashe Quest of Los Angeles is now the youngest member of American Mensa, a group of highly intelligent people who have scored in the top 2 percent of the general population on a standardized intelligence test.

The remarkable toddler can count to 100, knows more than 50 signs in sign language, and can point out all 50 U.S. states by their shape and location with her 146 IQ. The average American IQ is around 98.

“Kashe is certainly a remarkable addition to American Mensa,” Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, told PEOPLE in a statement. “We are proud to have her and to be able to help her and her parents with the unique challenges that gifted youth encounter.”

Kashe’s mother, Sukhjit Athwal is especially proud of her tot and she told KTTV that she noticed her intelligence at a young age.

“We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes.”

Still despite her brilliance, the mom admitted that her 2-year-old is indeed still a toddler, albeit an exceptionally bright one.

“At the end of the day, she’s in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it’s different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she’s able to understand just a little bit more,” said Athwal.

She also said she’s dedicated to making sure the prodigy who also can identify elements on the periodic table still has a childhood.

“We’re kind of going at her pace and we want to just make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be,” said Athwal.





Congrats to this cutie!