Tiger Woods sits down with Golf Digest to open about up about his most recent car accident and how hard it’s been to recover, expressing the difficulties he has faced over the past couple months.

Tiger Woods has been out of the spotlight since February after a horrific accident in Los Angeles that saw his SUV flip nose-first before landing down an embankment. Rumors and small statements have been shared relating to his condition, but Tiger has been very quiet–Which makes sense, as Tiger has always been a very private person, except when things are out of his control.

For the first time, Tiger is opening up about his wreck and the recovery process with Golf Digest.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said of the post-crash injuries. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Asked about his hopes of playing golf again, Woods had no comment, but said, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.” Woods is no stranger to long-term recoveries. At the time of the crash, the 45-year-old was recovering from a microdiscectomy procedure he underwent in December. It was Woods’ fifth back operation overall and the first since his spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017.

It’s good to hear that he’s taking it one day at a time. It’s hard to get competitors to ever take extended time away from what they love, but this injury for Tiger has to be treated the right way due to the threat of doing more damage if he doesn’t. Hopefully, we see him on a golf course again one day, if not, just having him here with us is more than enough.