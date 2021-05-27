Bossip Video

Although she’s clearly busy with another ex, Diddy wants J. Lo’s attention.

The Bad Boy head is showing some “take that, take that,” toxicity today via a throwback Jennifer Lopez pic on Instagram.

In it, he and J. Lo are holding hands and Diddy simply [and pettily] captioned it; “#tbt.”

The petty post is interestingly timed considering that J. Lo’s been making headlines for spinning the block and coupling back up with Ben Affleck. As previously reported the singer and the Oscar winner were seen kicking it in Miami this week and Jenn was sporting a hot girl grin after waking up with the actor at a $130,000 a month waterfront estate.

Now, days later, Diddy’s spinning the block on his IG page with the throwback pic. Can you say, M E S S Y?!

Diddy’s getting encouragement for his shenanigans from the likes of his son Christian Combs who wrote “Killaaa” and Keyshia Cole who added; “Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂.”

Meanwhile, Twitter’s perplexed about what to make of Diddy’s throwback trolling. Some are BIG mad and others are hopeful for a highly unlikely J.Lo/Diddy reconciliation.

Diddy and J. Lo dated between 1999-2001 and Ben and J. Lo started dating about a year and a half after her Diddy split.

This is actually the second time in recent yeaars that Diddy’s hinted at his rekindled interest in Jennifer.

In 2019 when she was still with A-Rod, Diddy commented “OMG” with a heart-eyes emoji to one of her sexy pics. A-Rod caught it and responded “Lucky me” and J. Lo told “The Breakfast Club” that Diddy actually apologized to the baseball player for his public thirsting.

“He wrote Alex after [commenting],” the Hustlers star said. “He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ We were together so many years ago. It’s just like … we were kids, you know?”





Now, does Diddy owe J. Lo’s new/old man Ben Affleck an apology for this latest bit of public thirsting???