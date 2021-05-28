Bossip Video

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place in front of a live mask-wearing audience and several stars were in attendance.

Usher hosted the fan-fueled celebration Thursday at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and the evening included performances from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, and “Ushbucks” tossing Usher himself.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored the legendary Elton John with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award…

and celebs stormed the red carpet with their awards show-ready fashion.

Doja Cat who won Best New Pop Artist [Pop?!] posed on the carpet in a scintillating Brett Alan Nelson see-through cape with matching green panties…

and later after performing and winning her award, she donned a simple Miu Miu Resort dress.

Megan Thee Stallion took home the Best Collaboration award for her “Savage” (Remix) featuring Beyoncé and was joined by her tongue-happy honey Pardi.

For the occasion, she donned a gold Bryan Hearns dress and strappy shoes.

Cute, right?

Other style standouts included a sequins suit rocking H.E.R….

a crushed velvet rocking Demi Lovato…

and a Selam Fessahaye iridescent suit stunting Lil Nas X.

You TELL Us; are you feeling these iHeart Radio Music Awards get-ups???

In addition to standing out on the carpet, several of your faves took home trophies including Roddy Ricch who won both Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Best New Hip-Hop Artist.

See all 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners below.

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat

Pop Album of the Year:

folklore – Taylor Swift

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless

Rock Album of the Year:

Power Up – AC/DC

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Country Album of the Year:

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – Diplo

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

My Turn – Lil Baby

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

R&B Artist of the Year:

H.E.R.

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra

R&B Album of the Year:

Chilombo – Jhene Aiko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

AYAYAY! – Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” – BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Label of the Year:

Republic Records

Titanium Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Titanium Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd