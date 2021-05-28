Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea!

Thursday May 27, during Usher’s stint as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards the couple revealed they are expecting their second child together. Goicoechea posted a pair of photos of the couple wearing matching black outfits backstage at the awards. Usher cradled her baby bump in both photos.

“‘Another one’ in my DJ Khaled voice,” Goicoechea, 37, captioned her Instagram post, along with the hashtag #Iheartawards and a pair of heart face and kissy face emojis 🥰😘.

The music exec and R&B singer welcomed a daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond in September and Usher also has two sons, Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Earlier this week, Raymond gushed to ExtraTV of his daughter, “She’s the queen of the Ushbucks… I have not been getting a lot of sleep because of the iHeart Radio Music Awards, but I’m also enjoying the late nights with Sovereign Bo Raymond.”

Usher also spilled the inspiration for his daughter’s name, explaining, “So Sovereign… is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name… She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo Ray — Bo is at the end of it, so she’s my little reign-bo,” he said. He added, “I’m on diaper duty plus, man, and she has yummy toes. Yes, I can’t help it.”

Well it’s good to know that Usher isn’t running from diaper duty — especially with another baby on the way. It’s so interesting that his boys are back to back and now his other kids will be too! Do you think Usher and Jenn will have another girl or will they get a boy this time.