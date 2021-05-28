Mary!

Queen MJB is booked, busy and promoting her special Sun Goddess Wines collection in a stunning gold-plated Laurel DeWitt corset captured by acclaimed photographer Robert Ector. The limited-edition collaboration with the Fantinel Winery features two new wines: an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and Sauvignon Blanc.

Her collection is described as a line of “bold, crisp and rich” wines that embody “warmth, passion, energy, and a deeper connection to nature.”

“A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best Pinot Grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” MBJ said in a statement. “In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”

This latest power move comes just months after she celebrated her 50th birthday (yep, FIF-TEE) with a spectacular series of sun-kissed photos that shut down social media.

The iconic diva was not playing around in the viral photos that exploded to over 500K Likes from fans, celebrity frannnns and thirsties drooling over her flawless body-ody.

“Tough love is the therapy!” she captioned under the viral post.

And this was only the prelude to her special day where she was surprised with a virtual birthday bash featuring all of her famous frannns that included Gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard, Missy Elliott, Gabrielle Union, Common, Angela Basset, and more.

Sheard kicked things off by singing “Happy Birthday” while Blige’s family and friends showered her with love and warm messages.

“Happy birthday, dearest darling Mary. I am so glad I get to live in a time and space where you exist… I am beyond thrilled that I have had moments to share the soft side of you and the exuberant side of you as well,” said Angela Bassett.

With hit STARZ show “Power Book II: Ghost” coming back for Season 2 and a promising new wine venture, Mary continues to thrive as a legend in the industry.

