Dolores Catania and Wendy Williams recently gushed over not only “looking alike” but over their matching “new vagina” surgeries.

Dolores who Wendy playfully calls “Black Dolores” because the Irish and Italian reality star “looks like a sista sometimes”, was a guest on The Wendy Show this week and she openly dished on her trips [plural] to the plastic surgeon.

According to Dolores, she got a facelift via dr. Mark Katlic, a tummy tuck, fillers, full-body lipo, a Brazilian butt lift, and even a “new vagina.”

Wendy also revealed that she too had “new vagina” surgery after giving birth to her son Kevin Jr.

Wendy: Take us through your body. Dolores: I’ll take you right down. Facelift. Then from the neck down is Dr Joseph Michaels, he’s a body sculpting expert. I drive to Virginia for him, he’s in Delaware. And yes, I’ve had full body lipo, right before the [#RHONJ] reunion. And skin tightening. Tummy tuck, full around. I did a tummy tuck, that was rough, yes. I’ve taken fat from other parts and put it into, BBL, I did also. I got a new vagina. Wendy: “You got a new vagina. To me, that’s part of the makeover that a lot of women forget about…” Dolores: “Well, I didn’t forget about it, it’s been on mind. Listen, I’m 50. 50 years old, so why not, right? I went in for a thigh lift, because I don’t have beautiful legs like you. And you have beautiful long legs and it’s my dream and it will never be. So I said, “I’d like a little thigh lift. He said, “You’re not going to like the results. I’ll do some skin tightening.” I said, “Okay, but while you’re down there, what else can you straighten up?” Wendy:“Straighten up my vagina.” Dolores: “Yeah, straighten it out, and make it new. It’s like young, it’s new…” Wendy: “I got one of those a little while after I had young Kevin, I got one back in the 90s….” Dolores: “You did? What?!” Wendy: “Or, wait, no, 2000 he was born. Because I knew I wasn’t going to have any more kids, and I knew I had to be ready for the next man.”

Now, it sounds like these two ladies are discussing having vaginal rejuvenation surgery. The procedure aims to “tighten up” a vagina that’s become slack or loose from vaginal childbirth or just aging and can include clitoral hood reduction, labiaplasty, labia majoraplasty, monsplasty, and vaginoplasty to remove excess “uncomfortable” tissue.

Dolores, 50, first made her surgery reveal during part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. Dolores told host Andy Cohen that she got “full plastic surgery” and broke it down this way;

“I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]!” she laughed before adding that she had botox and fillers done by the doctor who did her face-lift years ago. “I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina,” she added. “I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]!”

