As we head in to the holiday weekend, we figured why not share some delicious drink recipes for you to try to celebrate life and outside kinda, sorta, almost, kinda being open?

With summer officially upon us and outside being almost open, this Memorial Day Weekend is gonna feel a little different. It’s the first time many are seeing family and friends since COVID-19 put our lives in a blender. But even if you aren’t seeing any friends or family, you deserve a drink for making it this far, and that’s why we are here to help.

Let us share some great cocktail recipes with you to help relax this weekend. Please drink responsibly, wear your mask when needed, and sanitize every chance you get.

D’USSÉ & Lemonade

This is for the lazy drinker, but still delicious. Some of us just do not have everything for the more advanced cocktails, but we do have some D’ussé and we can always Instacart some Lemonade.

Ingredients

1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

4 Parts Lemonade

Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass.

D’USSÉ Collins

Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.

Ingredients

2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 Parts Simple Syrup

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Top Club Soda

GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.

Ingredients

45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

30 ml Pineapple Juice

15 ml Aperol

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

SUMMER NEVER ENDS

Build in shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunck and rosemary sprig.

Ingredients

1.5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka

1.5 parts Coconut Water

0.5 part Simple Syrup

2.0 parts Pineapple Juice

+ Pineapple Slice

+ Rosemary Sprig

ROCA PATRÓN REPOSADO – Tommy’s Margarita

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ingredients

2 oz Roca Patrón Reposado or Patrón Silver

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Agave nectar, to taste

+ Kosher salt rim

+ Lime wedge for garnish

PATRÓN SILVER Paloma

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Ingredients

2 oz Patrón Silver

3 oz Grapefruit soda

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

+ Pinch of salt

+ Grapefruit slice for garnish

+ Salt rim (optional)

These are just a few of our favorites for Memorial Day Weekend, stay tuned as we will be bringing even more Drink Guides for Father’s Day next month.