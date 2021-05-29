You Already KNOOOOW! Big Freedia Releases Cover Of “Judas” For Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ Re-Release

Big Freedia did not come to play with you h**s!

Lady Gaga just announced a 10th anniversary re-release of her second album, Born This Way. The first single released from the special edition is a cover of “Judas” by the Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia. The new album will be available for Pride Month on June 18 and include 5 more covers of Lady Gaga songs in addition to the original 14 tracks. The remaining special guests on the extended album are still a secret blurred out of the post on Lady Gaga’s Instagram, but they will be announced in the coming weeks.

Big Freedia reimagined Lady Gaga’s electro-house hit song “Judas” with a high energy beat and jazzy horns perfect for adding to your Memorial Day Weekend playlist. Big Freedia, a legend in New Orleans Bounce music, is no stranger to collaborating with megastars. You will probably recognize the Queen Diva’s iconic booming voice from her previous appearances on Drake’s “Nice For What”, and Beyoncé’s Formation. Big Fredia’s signature sound has a magic touch perfect for re-launching Lady Gaga’s classic album.

“Judas” was originally a controversial hit for its religious references in both the song and music video to explore themes of love, forgiveness, betrayal. “I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project,” Big Freedia said in a statement about the song. “To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?” The Queen of Bounce also said that she will be performing her cover of Judas on a stage near you on her tour this summer and fall.

What do you think of Big Freedia’s new version?