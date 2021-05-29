Bossip Video

Ladies and gentleman please welcome to the world Essex William Wright!

Chicago rapper G Herbo and IG model Taina Williams share intimate pictures of their newborn son on Instagram.

G Herbo popped it off by posting the sweetest black-and-white photo of him and his son chest to chest with the baby’s tiny knuckle peaking out from the blanket.

“GOTTA BE 1 OF GODS FAVORITE CUZ MY LIFE JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER!! AS LONG AS MY LESSONS BRING MORE BLESSINGS IM STR8 4EVER HAPPY NEW YEAR!” G Herbo wrote on Twitter.

Taina followed up by posting a picture of her baby boy smiling from ear to ear. Omg it’s the dimples for us! Taina included the hashtag #myrainbowbaby, a term used to describe babies born to parents who previously suffered a miscarriage or pregnancy loss.

According to G Herbo’s attorney the pair became engaged back in December. During an April interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Herbo explained how he knew Williams was “the one.”

“I ain’t gon’ lie… I really feel like opposites attract in a way… She just pure, through and through,” he said. “You know what I’m sayin’? She not afraid to like express her feelings, tell me how she feel about stuff. Even when it’s like I don’t understand it all the time. She’ll tell me something where I feel like she kinda like dissin’ me a little bit, but she really ain’t. She tellin’ me something that really build me.”

The couple’s celebrity friends shared in their joy on Instagram. Regina Carter commented “Omgggggg I’m crying !!!” and Lil Durk commented “Congrats Brody”.

Baby Essex is Taina’s firstborn and the second child for Herbo. Congratulations to the lovely couple!