Tyson Beckford is telling the story of a time Kanye West allegedly tried to “get tough” with him over his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to Beckford, Kanye was ready to get into it in 2018– at a black-tie gala attended by Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, nonetheless.

The whole saga started when the model accused West’s then-wife of getting plastic surgery, criticizing her on social media about it. Eventually, he ended up running into the rapper at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party, which is where Tyson claims he “tried to get tough with me.”

“I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. He was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye-contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me,” Beckford revealed on the Instagram show Let’s Go Live! with Sharon Carpenter, according to reports from Page Six. He goes on to claim that Ye sent one of his people to follow him to the bathroom to talk to him, but the male model told him, “I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall.”

According to Beckford, two weeks later, West called him out in an Instagram video, with the model suggesting Kanye was too scared to approach him in person at the Ralph Lauren event.

“I’m like, ‘You did not want no smoke. I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think you didn’t realize how big I was,’” he said.

Now that Kim and Kanye are going through their divorce, Beckford says he wishes them well.