Pudding Pop Predator Bill Cosby Denied Parole For Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program

Bill Cosby’s days behind bars won’t be ending anytime soon after the Pennsylvania Parole Board recently denied his petition for parole. Deadline reports that the 83-year-old convicted rapist received the official decision earlier this month, citing interviews with Cosby and negative recommendations from the Department of Corrections. Cosby and the board are at a stalemate over his refusal to complete or even participate in “a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention.”

The disgraced comedian is currently serving a sentence of three to ten years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, at his mansion in 2004. The parole board decision stated that they also denied Cosby because he failed to comply with rehabilitation recommendations like developing a parole release plan. The board will not consider granting parole until the convicted predator completes sexual violent predator therapy.

Cosby is still fighting his 2018 conviction and in 2020, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to grant him an appeal for his criminal case. His legal team is seeking a new trial to challenge testimony from five women accusing Cosby of drugging and taking advantage of them, even though dozens of other victims have come forward with decades’ worth of similar stories. Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, told NBC News “Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him. Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

Camille Cosby and other defenders can continue to blame conspiracy theories for the legend’s downfall but based on the overwhelming evidence and this new decision from the parole board, Bill Cosby is still his own worst enemy.