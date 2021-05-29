¡Coño!
What in the entire f**k is happening here?! White people (and Candace Owens-ish Black folks) swear up and down that there is no such thing as systemic racism yet here we are. A new report in the Washington Post draws attention to the new system of stamps that the Spanish postal service has introduced and spoiler alert, they’re racist as hell!
Ironically, the postal service is working in conjunction with a state-owned company called Correos on an anti-racism campaign that will be bring healing and unity to the country…via…stamps. Insert Britney Spears confused face GIF here. Anyway, the idea was to have “skin tone” stamps that represent all the country’s people from the whitest to the darkest. Here’s where the tried-and-true axiom “the road to Hell is paved with good intentions” comes into play. The “Black” stamp costs 70¢ and the “white” stamp cost 1.60 euros, more than double the amount of the “Black”. Metaphor anybody? Bueller?
Here’s the messaging straight from the Correos press release:
