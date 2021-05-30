Bossip Video

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha…

Porsha Williams is so madly in love with her businessman bae that she’s made her commitment a permanent part of her body.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta recently revealed on Dish Nation that she’s inked her one-month sweetie Simon Guobadia’s name on her neck. Porsha didn’t ink his first name however, Simon’s middle name is actually etched across her throat.

Porsha made the revelation on the show while discussing Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ matching tattoos.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone,” said Porsha. “I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck. “Right here, it don’t hurt,” she added.”I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

“Cute”—sure thing, sis!

Porsha’s tattoo revelation comes after the housewife revealed in 2018 that she and her then-fiancé’Dennis McKinley got matching tattoos.

After there was controversy surrounding the businessman allegedly tattooing multiple exes’ names on his body…





Porsha told a viewer on Watch What Happens Live that she was unbothered because he commemorated their love in ink as well.

“I just wanted to know, Porsha: If Dennis gets your name tattooed… would you do the same for him?”asked a caller on #WWHL. “We already have a matching tattoo,” Porsha shared. “We not only have a whole child on the way, but we have a matching tattoo together.” She added, “He likes tattoos!” Indeed, why stop at a 13-carat engagement ring if you want to say I love you? The couple that inks together… well, definitely has a lot of fun together!





Interesting, right?

As previously reported Porsha’s planning three weddings to Simon and a “funeral for the haters” who’ve taken issue with their quickie coupledom.

What do YOU think about the latest Porsha/Simon update???