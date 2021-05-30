Bossip Video

Where are the gun control laws Biden?! These mass shootings are continuing and becoming more and more common day by day.

According to reports from CNN Police are looking for assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III confirmed the news to the network and said that a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday and assailants opened fire.

Three people “stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd,” the police director said. “The result is 20 to 25 victims with gunshot injury wounds, and two deceased on the scene.”

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the area. At least one of those hospitalized is in critical condition, police said.

Just last weekend another shooting in the Miami area left at least one person dead and six others wounded. That mass shooting took place in Miami’s Wynwood district late Friday night. A very popular place for tourists to go and visit.

Things have got to change and fast! Just because the world has opened back up doesn’t mean it’s safe to go out especially during the holiday weekends. Be alert and be safe!