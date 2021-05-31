Porsha did WHAT?

In the latest chapter of “Don’t Do It, Reconsider,” Porsha revealed that she (allegedly) tatted fiancé Simon Guobadia’s middle name on her neck after only a month together.

The heart-eyed RHOA star made the revelation on Dish Nation while discussing Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ matching tattoos.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone,” said Porsha. “I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck. “Right here, it don’t hurt,” she added. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

At this point, we’re STILL not 100% sure if she’s genuinely in love or just riding this wave for the next highly anticipated season of RHOA but she appears to be ALL IN on the successful businessman.

“Ima stick beside him,” she captioned under a pic of the couple sitting together at what appears to be a club–possibly one of the clubs he owns.

This came just days after she thanked the good Lord, himself, for sending her Simon who, according to Atlanta socialite Jessica Harris, was just canoodling with her last month.

On a recent episode of Dish Nation, Porsha was grilled by her cohosts about her quickie coupledom with the estranged husband of Falynn Guobadia. According to Porsha, despite what detractors think about them getting engaged after only 1-month of dating, she couldn’t deny her feelings.

“God is good,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “I’ve been waiting for a love like this. God answered my prayers and I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me in my face.”

She also addressed those pesky pregnancy rumors that died down when she posted a snatched waist gym pic.

“I’m not pregnant,” said Porsha. “I am not pregnant, this is not a shotgun wedding.”

Do you think Porsha really got Simon's middle name tatted or is this just another stunt?