Bossip Video

Will #GirlDad Mike Epps finally get a son?

Epps and his wife Kyra announced Tuesday morning that they are expecting their second child together (his sixth overall)!

Kyra posted the great news first, sharing a photo of herself wearing a longsleeved pink dress with white print as she cradled her baby bump. She captioned the photo, “Feeling so blessed!”

Mike has five daughters. His eldest, Bria is 28, followed by Makayla, 21 both from previous relationships. He shares daughters Moriah, 16 and Madison, 14 with ex-wife Mechelle McCain. This time around Mike is hopeful he’ll welcome a boy into the family.

“The Upshaws” star shared the same photo as his wife with the caption, “God bless My beautiful wife 💝we prayin 4 a son 🙏🏽🤞🏽.”

The actor and his TV producer wife celebrated their daughter Indiana Rose’s first birthday this March.

It’s been a fruitful time for a lot of couples during quarantine.

We didn’t realize Mike Epps has so many daughters! His daughter Bria is also a mom to a young daughter — Skylar so he truly is surrounded by women in is family.

We are so excited and happy for the Epps family! We’re wishing them all the love and health for their newest blessing.