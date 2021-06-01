Regina King is responding to rumors claiming she’s directing a Black Superman movie.

The actress and director, who recently received critical acclaim for her directorial debut in One Night in Miami, only recently learned about the rumors that she might be directing the next Superman film during an appearance on Tiffany Cross’ The Cross Connection on MSNBC.

“I’m curious because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumored to be on the shortlist to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said to King. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”