Regina King is responding to rumors claiming she’s directing a Black Superman movie.
The actress and director, who recently received critical acclaim for her directorial debut in One Night in Miami, only recently learned about the rumors that she might be directing the next Superman film during an appearance on Tiffany Cross’ The Cross Connection on MSNBC.
“I’m curious because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumored to be on the shortlist to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said to King. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”
That’s when she responded: “Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC!”
She continued, “Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now.”
This heavy speculation surrounding the next Superman movie continues to make the rounds after acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to pen the screenplay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Black actor is set to take on the iconic role of Superman for the first time.
Prior to this, rumors were also swirling that Michael B. Jordan was set to take on the role of the first Black Superman, but he recently shot down that buzz. While he says he’s “flattered” people thought he was up for the job, he’s “just watching on this one.”
“It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” Jordan said to The Hollywood Reporter last month. “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out.”
“I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation,” he added. “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”
