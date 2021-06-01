Bossip Video

DaBaby was allegedly involved in a shooting in Miami’s South Beach.

The rapper was allegedly involved in a shooting in South Beach, where two people were injured in a street gun battle, according to reports from Page Six.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, confirmed to Local 10 News on Tuesday that “several possible subjects” have been detained, including the rapper after he and his entourage were suspected to be involved in the shooting, which happened on Monday. The shooting allegedly occurred just after 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Ocean Drive and First Street.

According to The Andy Slater Show host Andy Slater, DaBaby fired off at least one round outside Prime 112 in Miami Beach, telling cops he did it in self defense. “A senior law enforcement officer tells me that rapper “Wisdom” is also being questioned in connection with the shooting,” Slater tweeted.

As of now, the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

“DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight. Rumor has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police.”

Multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots, and when police arrived, they found two people who had been shot — one in the leg, the other in the shoulder. They were both rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“I thought I heard like, it might have been a gun battle because it was like, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom boom,’ just nonstop,” nearby neighbor Dimitri James told the outlet. “Then it died out, and like five minutes later, again, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.’”

This is far from the first time DaBaby has had a run-in with the law, though his previous offenses were minor.