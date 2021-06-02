Mary J. Blige is reflecting on her life almost 30 years ago, thinking about just how much has changed since she made her album, My Life.
The first trailer for the upcoming documentary about Mary J. Blige was released on Tuesday.
Mary J. Blige’s My Life revisits the iconic singer’s life experiences and her journey in making her second studio album, My Life which originally debuted in 1995. Directed by Vanessa Roth, the documentary is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 25.
In the newly-released trailer, Blige explains that she turned to write music as a way to cope with all of the challenges she faced in her childhood while growing up in Yonkers, New York.
“In the neighborhood we lived in, it’s like prison,” she said in the clip. “There was a lot wrong, and there was a lot I needed to get out. That’s why I had that pen.”
She went on to talk about making My Life, calling the album her darkest project, since it was made at “one of the darkest times I’ve had.”
Amazon Studios first announced that the documentary was in the works in 2019, in conjunction with the 25 years anniversary of the album’s release. At the time, Blige acknowledged the album’s 25th anniversary, writing on Instagram that she was in “so much pain” when she made it.
