A Fulton County superior court judge denied bond for Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci in an ongoing RICO case in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci is in the middle of the fight of his life and his long-term freedom is on the line. After being placed on house arrest earlier this year in connection to a murder in Atlanta, he has now found himself back in jail. Lucci was listed in a recent RICO case in Atlanta and turned himself in to police on May 10th. Once again, he tried to get bail, but this was shortly after he violated his house arrest and engaged in a number of suspect activities before turning himself in. Now a judge isn’t letting him off the hook again WSBTV reports.

A Fulton County superior court judge denied bond for Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci in a case involving a death and alleged gang association. Lucci surrendered to police on May 10 on a gang-related RICO indictment, involving allegations of felony murder and more. “My client is, your honor, an incredibly successful artist that is very well known nationally and even internationally,” Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling told Judge Thomas Cox during a bond hearing Tuesday.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lucci allegedly drove his Mayback SUV along with two associates believed to be gang members into rival territory where they shot and killed the victim. Shortly after the incident occurred, authorities said they discovered the body of the deceased not far from the scene of the crime.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed a YouTube video that features the Atlanta rapper may point to evidence in the case against him. Willis shared in a statement that cases like Lucci’s are “causing a great deal of violence” in the community.

“We think it sends of very strong message to the public that no matter who you are, you have to follow the law and the rules, and you will be evaluated the same,” Willis added.

Seems like authorities are stopping at nothing to take Lucci’s freedom but hopefully, that won’t happen with Drew Findling on the case. For now, Lucci will stay behind bars and while RICO cases usually see the police win, maybe Lucci will be the minority to beat his.