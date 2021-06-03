Tiffany Haddish is currently in the process of trying to adopt her first child.
Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty
Haddish has been very open about the fact that she has no plans to have any biological children of her own. She did previously reveal that she’s donated her eggs for money in the past, so there is a possibility that there are some little Tiffany’s running around in the world–but she’s not looking to add to that herself.
Now, the comedian has revealed that she’s in the process of adoption.
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Haddish shared that she’s recently completed parenting classes in order to begin the adoption process. Since she spent the early years of her life moving through the foster care system, the star says adopting a child was a “super important “ part of her life plan “for a multitude of reasons.”
Haddish also said that her plans were to become a foster parent, but her lawyer advised her to adopt, instead, because of her celebrity status.
“I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents,” she explains. “There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”
She went on to describe the type of child she’s looking to adopt, hoping for a child that’s at least 5 years old.
”I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in…get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”
Back in November, the Night School actress appeared on her boyfriend Common’s podcast “Mind Power Mixtape,” where she spoke about her future plans for children.
“I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them,” Haddish shared. “I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 [years old] — where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they’re hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn them.”
Good luck to Tiffany on her journey!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.