Rapper Dae-Dae has been identified as the attacker in the vicious December stabbing of a 17-year-old Dunkin employee.

Back in December, a story went viral about a 17-year-old innocent girl being stabbed while working at Dunkin, formally known as Dunkin Donuts. The attack was described as vicious and a simple case of an order possibly just being incorrect. An incorrect order comes with the territory when you order fast food–add in the ongoing pandemic and the toll it’s taken on all of us, and you can understand how an order can be wrong.

Regardless, if an order is wrong, stabbing someone and leaving them with lifelong emotional damage and receiving jail time just isn’t worth it. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution is now reporting the attacker has been identified as a local Atlanta rapper.

A man wanted in the December stabbing of a 17-year-old Dunkin employee in Union City has been identified by police as Marquavis Goolsby, an Atlanta rapper also known as Dae Dae. Goolsby, 28, is accused of aggravated assault related to an altercation Dec. 5 at a Dunkin on Jonesboro Road in south Fulton County. According to the incident report, the teenage girl who was injured told police that a man pulled up to the drive-thru shortly before 6 p.m. in a red Audi. He became upset “due to him not being able to get what he wanted,” the report said.

From the police report it seems Dae Dae left the drive-thru, giving him enough time to talk himself out of the attack…but still returned. The whole altercation was captured on video, posted to Instagram, and six months later, Dae Dae has been ID’d.

This is a tragic situation that could have been handled better. Union City Police have not arrested him over the attack but are turning to the police for help.