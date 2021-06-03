Bossip Video

Pee Thomas’ EPIC and EXUBERANT birthday soiree brought out not only the likes of 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Diddy, it brought out reality star baddies from Bravo and VH1.

Spotted enjoying the swanky cocktails, 360 photobooths, LIVE WHITE TIGER, and hors d’oeuvres, was Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”,

Miss Quad of “Married To Medicine”

and former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star/Pee’s one-time rumored boo thang Tommie Lee.

These three ladies stormed Atlanta’s Fox Theater in style for the invite-only affair in spectacular and scintillating fashion.

Marlo showed off her bangin’ baaaaaaawdy in a cut-out spring/summer 2021 Mugler dress. The highly popular dress has been worn by “Pose” star Dominique Jackson and Megan Fox, and Marlo accessorized it with strappy heels and a black clutch.

In case you’re wondering why the stunner’s been looking [even more] snatched lately, it’s because the diva’s admittedly gone under the knife. After Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton tried to out Marlo’s liposuction procedure on #RHOA, Marlo admitted that she did have lipo, but the ladies got the date of her procedure incorrect.

“Yeah I got lipo but they got the timeline all wrong, that’s what happens when you listen to the streets,” said Marlo on Twitter. “I mean have you seen me, lately? I look so goddamn good. These b***es are mad. They’re so mad,” she added on Bravo’s Daily Dish.

OOP!

She does look good though…

As for Miss Quad “who’s got it, who’s got it”, she wore a beautiful Elite Pour La Vie gown with styling from famed stylist No IG Jeremy.

“The Doll” had her hair laid by Laced By Vonte with makeup by Jnyce Altidor.

Gorgeous, right? Look at that ponytail.

VH1 baddette Tommie Lee decided to eat everyone alive in a crystal embroidered gown.

Like Quad’s gown, Tommie’s dress is designed by Elite Pour La Vie with styling by K Cavallrii.

Other style standouts include Toya Johnson, JT of the City Girls, and Reginae.

Feeling these get-ups?

JT’s counterpart Caresha is currently trending on Twitter because of her beautiful burgundy Lena Berisha dress.

#SheWon.

See more from Pee Thomas’ incredibly swanky soiree HERE.

You tell us; Tommie, Quad or Marlo, which reality star stunner looked more bangin’ at Pee Thomas’ birthday bash???