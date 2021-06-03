Bossip Video

Ahhh snap!

With the reopening of outside and return to seemingly normal life, we finally get to rock our very own superhero onesies alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes at Disneyland’s shiny new Avengers Campus.

The long-awaited attraction (which opens to the public on June 4, 2021) brought out super faves like Black Panther, Okoye and the Dora Milaje and Captain America alongside actors Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd with Disney CEO Bob Chapek and MCU boss Kevin Feige for an EPIC grand opening ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park.

Avengers Campus is dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes while allowing guests to team up with the Avengers and their allies, sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive food and drinks and become part of a bigger universe.

Guests of all ages will find their powers as they unite with family and friends to take an active role alongside some of their favorite Super Heroes with a chance to live out their own heroic story.

In Avengers Campus, Spider-Man soars high above the rooftops with incredible acrobatic feats–a first for a Disney Park. Guests may also notice that their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is wearing a Disney Parks exclusive WEB Slinger suit.

While guests have connected with the Super Heroes of Wakanda on screen, Avengers Campus gives visitors the chance to learn from them directly through interactive encounters. New recruits can train with the Dora Milaje to learn Wakandan wisdom and what it’s like to be a member of Black Panther’s elite royal guard.

Dora Milaje general Okoye makes her global debut at Avengers Campus as she leads this training encounter. Guests may see Black Panther, along with other Heroes, spring into action as they head off the threat from their foes at Avengers Headquarters – located in the heart of this new land.

“On behalf of our Cast of Super Heroes, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests to this epic new land,” said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort. Just as Avengers come together for the common good, the Disneyland Resort is ready to power up with Anaheim and Southern California to drive tourism, rebuild businesses and strengthen our communities.”

Guests discover their own powers in Avengers Campus with super cool experiences and even cooler eateries.

First up is WEB SLINGERS–an action-packed Spider-Man adventure that invites guests to put their web-slinging skills to the test with innovative technology adapted specifically for this attraction. The mission: team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the Campus.

Looming high above the land is the towering citadel of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!–a fan-favorite that opened in Disney California Adventure in 2017. Guests are the protagonists of this rockin’ adventure as they help rescue Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot from Taneleer Tivan a.k.a. the Collector’s fantastical Fortress.

It takes some raucous mayhem, music inspired by the soundtracks from the movies and thrilling free-fall drop sequences for this adventure to break out the Guardians.

When it is time to take a break from the heroics, these dining spots will offer sustenance.

Just as Ant-Man & The Wasp used “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible™ Foods applies this innovative science to the food creation. This unbound potential allows Pym Test Kitchen to showcase normal foods at unusual scales, including shareable bites, inventive-sized entrees and tiny treats.

As guests watch the Pym food scientists at work in the kitchen lab, they will see a regular-sized pretzel transform after going through a quantum tunnel – it comes out big or small. Guests will also enjoy shawarma at the Shawarma Palace near the heart of the land; or indulge in a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats at Terran Treats – a cart near Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT

Guests can learn more about Avengers Campus here.