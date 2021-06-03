Basketball Wives: Evelyn Lozada Is Bouncing But DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, Brooke Bailey And Brittish Williams Are Back With The Squad

In case you missed it, Evelyn Lozada is leaving “Basketball Wives.”

Lozada, who was engaged to NBA player Antoine Walker until their split in 2009, was one of the original Wives when Vh1 launched the series in 2010. She shared the news during an interview with E! Daily Pop Wednesday in an interview with the show’s co-host Justin Sylvester.

“I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives,” Lozada shared. “I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things.”

Evelyn said it was a “hard decision” to leave after nine seasons, but also said the show took a “heavy” toll on her.

“It’s not the most positive energy,” Lozada explained. “Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see.”

Lozada previously took a break from the series in 2015 to focus on her OWN docuseries “Livin’ Lozada”. She hinted that returning full-time wasn’t easy.

“Going from OWN and going back to Basketball Wives, I was so far removed from this type of dynamic with the cast,” Lozada admitted. “I did feel like I took a few steps backwards.”

Lozada added that her family supports her decision and felt “relief” upon hearing the news. “It’s time, it’s been time,” she said.

But she hasn’t completely ruled out reality TV and said she’d be open to a spot on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“That’s the only one I would probably do,” she said.

In related news, HipHollywood.com exclusively reports that Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, DJ Duffey and Angel Brinks have all accepted offers to return for Season 10. The four women who all appeared on previous seasons of “Basketball Wives LA” will join cast members Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams and twins Nia and Noria Dorsey.

According to HipHollywood’s source, executive producer Shaunie O’Neal will appear in a limited capacity and “is focused on creating new and fresh content through her production deal with the network.”

Another source close to production says Basketball Wives alum Brandi Maxiell may also rejoin the series for season 10.

What do you think about these developments?