Who wants a “perfect” love story anyway??? Not R&B singer Tank and wife Zena Foster. The married couple and parents of two kids are finally sharing their love story with fans on an upcoming episode of OWN’s “Black Love” and their spilling some tea on how things went when they took a six-year break from the relationship.

Here’s what the couple had to say about their boomerang love story, transcribed by MadameNoire.

Zena Foster: We broke up. Then we had a baby. Then we co-parented. Tank: For a long time. Zena: We co-parented for about 5.5/ 6 years. Tank: I woke up one morning and I was like ‘I think I’m in love with her again.’ Zena: I don’t think you ever stopped. Tank: It’s possible. Zena: But I did know if we ever got back together, it was going to be forever. It wasn’t like we were going to date. We already been through the stuff. We either going to make it or we not. What are we doing? Tank: I was apprehensive. I think I was more scared than anything because I truly felt like she was the one and I really didn’t want to mess it up. That was my whole reservation. I just need some time. I’ll know when I know. Being able to look at it in hindsight, I can see where I was just scared, scared to mess it up and not knowing if I was in a place where I wouldn’t.





The fourth episode of this season of “Black Love,” “Faith and Fear” airs on Friday, June 4 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.