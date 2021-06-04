What is happening here???

Yesterday, photos from the star-studded Atlanta birthday party for Quality Control’s CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas had the internet buzzing. However, one photo in particular of Yung Miami and Diddy looking super cozy on a staircase at the party really caused hysteria online from City Girls fans.

The rap mogul, 51, and rapper, 27, sparked dating rumors after they seemed to be showing PDA in the photo, uploaded to Yung Miami aka Caresha Brownlee’s Instagram page. In the photo, Caresha and Diddy are holding hands while walking down a staircase in their formal wear for the event. What is really going on here???

Their fans naturally want to know — what was the reason for them holding hands like that??? As far as we know Diddy, aka Mr. Love is a single man and looking for his “vibe.” Just last week, he seemed to be putting out the bat signal for ex-girlfriend J. LO, sharing an old photo of them to his IG account. Diddy has a reputation for trying to sink his teeth in young, successful women, so could Caresha be next?

Unfortunately, fans are NOT amused. The photo caused so many jokes at the expense of Yung Miami who has a rocky relationship with the father of her child, super-producer Southside. Fans assumed Caresha is now single since Southside is known to flip his lid in situations involving other men showing Caresha attention.

In April, Southside sent threats when Kodak Black mentioned Yung Miami’s name on IG Live, with Southside calling Kodak a “b*tch.” Miami and Kodak dated before Kodak went to jail; and while he was imprisoned, she became pregnant with Southside’s baby. Kodak then made a song, rapping about punching his ex Caresha in her stomach, SMH. He later apologized.

But BACK to Diddy and Yung Miami — could they be dating are are we missing something here???

Hit to flip to see more from fans reacting to these two boldly holding hands.