Lil Baby and Lil Durk are kicking off the summer release slate by delivering their joint project, The Voice Of The Heroes.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have both been on a tremendous run in hip-hop over the last 12 months.

Lil Baby has been on a feature run reminiscent of Lil Wayne in his prime as he comes off the massive success of his pandemic-proof album, My Turn. He is without a doubt the most requested artist in the game in every aspect from features, to concerts, to radio requests–Baby is dominating.

Lil Durk has been building to this peak in his career for almost a decade. His appearance on Drake’s Laugh Now, Cry Later solidified his time is now and he capitalized on that by dropping quality features and tracks in the aftermath of that pivotal moment in his career.

For months, both rappers have been teasing a joint project, playing snippets on their social media and asking the fans if they were ready for the duo to join forces. After a few delays, the project The Voice Of The Heroes officially released last night, kicking off the first post-pandemic summer the right way.

You can listen to the album on your favorite streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify and watch their latest video for the title track, “The Voice Of The Heroes” below.





The two rap stars have celebrated a number of milestones over the last year.

Following his GRAMMY nomination back in March, Lil Baby took home an award for “Hip-Hop Album Of The Year” during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month for his protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” and “Woah.”

Lil Durk is set to appear on two songs featured in the soundtrack for Fast and Furious 9. The rapper is joined by a star-studded list of Hip-Hop all-stars for the forthcoming album including Offset, Trippie Redd, Latto, Skepta, Ty Dolla Sign, Jack Harlow, Don Toliver, NLE Choppa, 24kGoldn, and many more.