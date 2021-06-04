Fired Louisville Cop Joshua Jaynes Wants Job Back After His False Information Lead To Breonna Taylor’s Death

Bossip Video

The audacity to even ask…

Breonna Taylor is dead because a police officer named Joshua Jaynes used false information on the search warrant that led him and his porky pals to her apartment the night that they shot her dead. Her death was unnecessary and wrong on so many different levels but this is the foundation on which she was killed and her family received $12 million worth of reasons why this is an irrefutable fact. Then-interim police chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes for writing the following:

Jaynes was fired for one line that was written into the warrant: “The affiant verified through the U.S. Postal inspector” that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, drug suspect Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at her apartment.

According to Louisville local news affiliate WAVE3 , Joshua Jaynes admitted that he assumed the information about Glover was true and wrote it as such in the warrant. He also admitted that he never personally verified that information. Despite all of this, Jaynes still feels like he should be allowed to have his job back. Yesterday, his lawyers argued in front of a merit board that Jaynes asked another investigator to verify this supposed intel and that officers are allowed to rely on their colleagues’ word. The court also questioned LMPD officer Andrew Meyer about his interview with Jaynes following the incident during the Professional Standards Unit investigation. Meyer said that he believed Jaynes’ statement about verifying the warrant was untruthful, adding that the determination was only made because “Jaynes himself hadn’t called, and not whether he had a right to rely on Mattingly,” WAVE3 noted.

The hearing to determine if Jaynes can come back to the police department will resume on June 29. We’ll be watching closely to see how this shakes out.